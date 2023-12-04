Israel-Hamas War Day 59: War escalates as Israeli ground forces launch offensive in southern Gaza. 10 points
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli ground forces begin offensive in south Gaza, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister hints at increased violence in south as goal of destroying Hamas continues.
Israel-Hamas War Day 59: The Israel-Hamas war has reached its 58 days now. After the short-lived truce, the war has again started. The renewed warfare followed the end on Friday of a seven-day pause in the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants which had allowed an exchange of 105 hostages held by Hamas, most of them Israelis, for 240 Palestinian prisoners. The latest violence took place despite calls from the United States who is Israel's closest ally for Israel to limit harm to Palestinian civilians in the new phase of its offensive, focused on the south. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 15,523 people have been killed in nearly two months of warfare that broke out after a Hamas cross-border raid on southern Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 240 taken hostage. Israel says Hamas continues to hold 136 hostages.
8. Israel is seeking to dismantle Hamas brigades, killing leaders and operatives, in the south as it did in and around Gaza City, said Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, chief of staff for the Israel Defense Forces. “It will be as fierce, with no lesser results," Halevi said. “It will be as thorough in the south as it has been in the north."
9. On Sunday, Qatar said that it will continue efforts to revive the truce, and Eylon Levy, a spokesman for the Israeli government, said Israel is prepared to entertain further offers from Hamas. The militant group released a statement Sunday saying further hostage releases depend on “stopping the aggression and reaching a cease-fire."
10. After the exchanges of the past week, 137 hostages remain in Gaza with 117 of those being male, including two children, he said. All but 11 are Israeli, he said, adding that the bodies of three hostages have been located by the ministry and six people are still missing.
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)
