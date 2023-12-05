Israeli troops and tanks have pressed their ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the Gaza Strip after having largely gained control of the now-devastated north as the war enters Day 60. However, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel to avoid further action that would make the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza worse. The United States, along with Qatar and Egypt, which mediated the earlier cease-fire, say they are working on a longer truce. About 900 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes since a truce ended on Friday, according to Gaza health authorities.