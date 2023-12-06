Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came down heavily on international human rights organisations, women's groups, and the UN for failing to speak out about the rapes and other atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli women. US President Joe Biden has also denounced the reported rape and sexual violence against Israeli girls and women by Hamas militants following the 7 October attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has rebuffed pressure to halt the military campaign in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Forces have vowed to eradicate Hamas militants only then the war will end.