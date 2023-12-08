Israel-Hamas War Day 63: Biden holds talks with PM Netanyahu, emphasizes 'need to protect civilians' | Top 10 updates
US President Joe Biden expressed his deep concern for the hostages that remain in Gaza. He reiterated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) must be permitted to access the remaining hostages held by Hamas terrorists.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) held talks with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the "critical need" to protect civilians and to separate them from Hamas terrorists, including through corridors.
