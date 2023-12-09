Israel-Hamas War Day 64: US rejects UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War: Israel increased the intensity of its operations, especially in the areas of southern Gaza with Israeli defense leadership claiming that half of Hamas’ battalion commanders are killed.
As the Israel-Hamas war entered its 64th day today, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 17,400 people in Gaza, around 70% of them including women and children, and wounded more than 46,000 so far, according to Palestine's health ministry reports. Here are the top 10 developments on this big story,