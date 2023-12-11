The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday. This came after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Here are top 10 updates on Israel-Hamas war,

1) European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank.

2) Hamas is already listed by the European Union as a terrorist organization, meaning any funds or assets that it has in the EU should be frozen, Reuters reported.

3) The EU said on Friday it had added Mohammed Deif, Commander General of the military wing of Hamas, and his deputy, Marwan Issa, to its list of terrorists under sanction.

4) Israel's Civil Aviation Authority released new instructions regarding the protection of Israeli towns with the help of UAVs (drones). It issued an air traffic instruction, according to which any UAV pilot who wishes to operate as part of the defense of a town will be able to do this by digitally connecting to the UAV control center established in Tel Aviv.

5) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas to 'surrender now' and warned that 'it is the beginning of the end of Hamas'. His warning comes at a time when dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to Israeli forces in recent days, as per ANI reports.

6) Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has discovered a large tunnel network below Palestine Square in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

7) The IDF announced that it had killed the new commander of Hamas' Shejaiya battalion in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Emad Qariqa replaced Wissam Farhat after the latter was killed in an Israeli airstrike on December 2.

8) Palestinians called for a global strike on Monday as Israel indicated its willingness to continue the fight in Gaza for months. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led country is facing international outrage over its escalating military offensive with millions leading protest marches across the world.

9) A surprise attack by Hamas operatives on October 7 left an estimated 1200 people dead and sparked a war in the coastal strip. Israel's retaliatory offensive has since killed around 18,000 Palestinians and displaced millions.

10) Palestinian activists and grassroots organizations have reiterated calls for a global strike over the past few days. The call to action – amplified via social media – would include “all aspects of public life" and occur on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.