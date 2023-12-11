Israel-Hamas War Day 66: UNGA to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire, Palestinians call for global strike | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War Day 66: The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday. This came after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.