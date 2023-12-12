Israel-Hamas War Day 67: Humanitarian crisis rises in Gaza as UN prepares to vote on ceasefire | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War: Although Gaza has been damaged in previous conflicts and rebuilt, largely with money from the Gulf states, the current scale of the devastation is of a different order.
Northern Gaza has been destroyed! Incessant bombing and airstrikes by Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel have left nothing but rubble in place of Palestinian people's homes. According to reports, about one-third of Gaza is now destroyed, or un-inhabitable. As much as 40% of the housing in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed.