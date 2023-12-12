Northern Gaza has been destroyed! Incessant bombing and airstrikes by Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel have left nothing but rubble in place of Palestinian people's homes. According to reports, about one-third of Gaza is now destroyed, or un-inhabitable. As much as 40% of the housing in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates on Israel-Hamas war,

1) Hunger was worsening among Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, aid agencies said, as the United Nations General Assembly prepared to vote on Tuesday on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

2) Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to find refuge or food in the densely populated coastal enclave. The UN World Food Programme has said half of the population is starving.

3) Some diplomats and observers predict the vote will garner greater support than the assembly's October call for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce", Reuters reported.

4) The vote was due a day after 12 Security Council envoys visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, the only place where limited humanitarian aid and fuel have entered. The United States did not send a representative on the trip.

5) The United States is concerned about reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack carried out in southern Lebanon in October, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday (local time), as per ANI reports.

6) John Kirby that the US provides material like white phosphorus to another military with the full expectation that it will be used for legitimate purposes and in keeping with the law of armed conflict.

7) Israel said it is prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat Gaza's Hamas rulers, as its ground offense intensifies with more airstrikes and artillery fire, according to AP reports.

8) Israel faces international outrage after its military offensive killed more than 17,700 Palestinians in Gaza, around two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

9) Israel said 97 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 hostages.

10) The French, German, and Italian foreign ministers are pushing for the speedy adoption of new EU sanctions against Hamas for its "atrocious and indiscriminate terror attacks" against Israel on October 7.

(With inputs from agencies)

