It has been more than two months since the war in Gaza but the situation remains extremely disturbing as Israel is adamant in destroying every single Hamas militant from the region. The massive attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Hamas-ruled Gaza have led to mass casualties of thousands of civilians. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the war has brought unprecedented death and destruction, with much of northern Gaza obliterated, and more than 18,000 Palestinians killed.

