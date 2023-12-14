Israel-Hamas War Day 69: Palestinian militants attack kills 9 Israeli soldiers in Gaza city | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War Day 69: The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations,' urging an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
It has been more than two months since the war in Gaza but the situation remains extremely disturbing as Israel is adamant in destroying every single Hamas militant from the region. The massive attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Hamas-ruled Gaza have led to mass casualties of thousands of civilians. More than 18,500 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli army's air and ground assault, as per reports.