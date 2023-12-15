Israel-Hamas War Day 70: Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to meet Palestinian President Abbas today | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War Day 70: An intelligence report by the US reveals that Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza involved a significant number of unguided 'dumb bombs,' contributing to a high civilian death toll.
US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Friday about the war in Gaza and ensuring that the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 is never repeated, senior officials said.
