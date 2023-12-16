Israel-Hamas War Day 71: Israeli army kills 3 hostages ‘mistakenly’, PM Netanyahu calls it ‘unbearable’ | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War Day 71: US officials on Friday insisted that it would be wrong for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long term. The White House is engaged in 'intensive' talks with Israel regarding the next phase of the Gaza war.
Israel reopened an aid crossing into Gaza on Friday as a staunch ally of the United States urged more restraint in its all-out offensive against Hamas. The Israeli army said its troops had shot and killed three hostages after mistaking them for a "threat" while Jerusalem came under rocket fire from Gaza for the first time since late October.