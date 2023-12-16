Israel reopened an aid crossing into Gaza on Friday as a staunch ally of the United States urged more restraint in its all-out offensive against Hamas. The Israeli army said its troops had shot and killed three hostages after mistaking them for a "threat" while Jerusalem came under rocket fire from Gaza for the first time since late October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas war,

1) Israeli troops mistakenly shot three hostages to death Friday in a battle-torn neighborhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of the besieged territory, underscoring the ferocity of Israel's ongoing onslaught, AP reported.

2) The hostages were killed in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops have been engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas militants in recent days. The soldiers mistakenly identified the three Israelis as a threat and opened fire on them, said the army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

3) Hamas and other militants abducted more than 240 people in the October 7 attack that triggered the war, and the hostages' plight has dominated public discourse in Israel ever since. Their families have led a powerful public campaign calling on the government to do more to bring them home.

4) The three hostages were identified as young men who had been abducted from Israeli communities near the Gaza border — Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Al-Talalka 25, and Alon Shamriz, 26, as per AP reports.

5) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called their deaths an “unbearable tragedy" and vowed to continue "with a supreme effort to return all the hostages home safely."

6) The Qatari network reported an Israeli attack killed an Al Jazeera journalist and wounded his colleague in the Gaza Strip on Friday. Initially, it reported that cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh were wounded in a school in Khan Yunis, where they were hit by “shrapnel from an Israeli missile attack", AFP reported.

7) US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a press briefing that "we still don't have any indications" that Israel is "deliberately going after journalists trying to cover this war".

8) More than 60 journalists and media staff have died since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

9) The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

10) The Hamas government said the war has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

