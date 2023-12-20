Israel-Hamas war Day 75: Baby girl, born during war, died in Israeli airstrike; Hezbollah rockets attacked | 10 updates
Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war
According to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, Israeli forces have killed 19,667 people
The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) airstrikes have continued to annihilate Hamas militants in Gaza. Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, which started with unprecedented attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7. The UN Security Council struggled to find a unified voice on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts neared collapse and global economic fallout spread. According to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, Israeli forces have killed 19,667 people, mostly women and children.