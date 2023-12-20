The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) airstrikes have continued to annihilate Hamas militants in Gaza. Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, which started with unprecedented attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7. The UN Security Council struggled to find a unified voice on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts neared collapse and global economic fallout spread. According to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, Israeli forces have killed 19,667 people, mostly women and children.

