The Israeli military uncovered a major Hamas command center in the heart of Gaza City on Wednesday. Israeli leaders have vowed to press ahead with the two-month-old offensive, launched in response to a bloody cross-border attack by Hamas in October that killed some 1,200 people and saw 240 others taken hostage. The war has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and driven some 1.9 million people — nearly 85% of the population — from their homes, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has continued to support Israel’s right to defend itself while also urging greater efforts to protect Gaza’s civilians.

Here are the top updates on the Israel-Gaza war: The Israeli military said its troops have located “ a vast tunnel network " under Gaza City that included command and control positions, meeting rooms, and hideout apartments for the most senior leaders of Hamas, including Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.

Harvard College early applications drop 17% from last year

At least 46 people were killed and more than 100 wounded yesterday after Israel bombarded the urban Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City as per an AP report.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he did not expect a second Israel-Hamas hostage release deal to be struck soon, though he added in remarks to reporters: "We're pushing."

Modi and Netanyahu discuss Israel-Hamas conflict and maritime security

Hamas has rejected a temporary ceasefire in Israel's military campaign and said it will discuss only a permanent ceasefire. Israel has ruled out a permanent ceasefire and says it will only agree to limited humanitarian pauses until Hamas is defeated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that the war would end only with Hamas eradicated, all hostages freed and Gaza posing no more threat to Israel.

US announces new task force to counter Houthi Red Sea threat

Yesterday Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt for the first time in more than a month for discussions with Egyptian officials who are seeking to mediate another truce.

Aid into Gaza has gradually increased in recent days after the opening of a second crossing into the enclave. On Wednesday, Cyprus and Israel said they were exploring opening a sea route to bring more aid in.

Petrol pumps across Iran ‘hacked’ by likely Israeli cyberattack

The war in Gaza has wiped out some 192,000 jobs, erasing 66% of prewar employment in the blockaded coastal territory. The International Labor Organization says 276,000 jobs in the West Bank have been lost since the start of the war.

Diplomats at UN Security Council delay vote on Gaza humanitarian resolution, trying to avoid US veto.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!