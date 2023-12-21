The Israeli military uncovered a major Hamas command center in the heart of Gaza City on Wednesday. Israeli leaders have vowed to press ahead with the two-month-old offensive, launched in response to a bloody cross-border attack by Hamas in October that killed some 1,200 people and saw 240 others taken hostage. The war has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and driven some 1.9 million people — nearly 85% of the population — from their homes, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has continued to support Israel’s right to defend itself while also urging greater efforts to protect Gaza’s civilians.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}