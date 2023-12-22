Israel-Hamas war Day 77: More than half a million people are starving across the Gaza Strip as per the United Nations. The war sparked by Hamas’ deadly 7 October rampage and hostage-taking in Israel has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians so far. The war has also pushed Gaza’s health sector into collapse. Only nine of its 36 health facilities are still partially functioning, all located in the south, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, Israel has said that it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants from northern Gaza, but that months of fighting lie ahead in the south. Bombardment and fighting continued Thursday, and internet and communications that had been knocked out for several days gradually began to return across the territory.

