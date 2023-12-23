The UN Security Council called for boosting humanitarian assistance for the Gaza Strip, but the UN chief said the way Israel was conducting its military operation was creating "massive obstacles" to aid distribution inside the battered enclave. It has passed a resolution urging steps to allow “safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access" to Gaza.

The resolution was toned down from earlier drafts that called for an immediate end to 11 weeks of war and diluting Israeli control over aid deliveries, clearing the way for the vote in which the United States, Israel’s main ally, abstained.

Here are the top 10 updates on Israel-Hamas war,

1) Washington repeatedly has backed Israel’s right to self-defense following the October 7 rampage into Israel by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants, who killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages back into the enclave.

2) The United States and Israel, which have vowed to eradicate Hamas, oppose a ceasefire, contending it would allow the Islamist militant group to regroup and rearm.

3) However, US President Joe Biden's administration has grown increasingly critical of the mounting casualty toll and humanitarian crisis that has worsened as Israel presses on with its ground and air offensive.

4) Israel said 5,405 aid trucks - bearing food, water, and medical supplies - have entered Gaza since the war started, Reuters reported.

5) The latest casualty update from Gaza’s health ministry said 20,057 Palestinians have been killed and 53,320 wounded in the Israeli offensive that has destroyed huge swaths of the enclave and displaced most of the population of 2.3 million.

6) Air strikes, artillery bombardments, and fighting were reported across Gaza late into Friday night, as hopes dimmed for an imminent breakthrough in talks in Egypt aimed at getting warring Israel and Hamas to agree to a new truce.

7) Israel's military ordered residents of Al-Bureij, in central Gaza, to move south immediately. The directive signaled a new focus of the ground assault that has devastated the enclave's north and made a series of incursions in the south, as per Reuters reports.

8) An Israeli air strike on a house in Nusseirat refugee camp killed three people including a journalist from Hamas' Aqsa TV channel and two relatives, health officials and Hamas media said.

9) The reporter's death would bring to at least 69 the number of journalists killed in the conflict, according to a tally by the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reuters reported.

10) The Israeli military has expressed regret for civilian deaths but has blamed Iran-backed Hamas for operating in densely populated areas or using civilians as human shields, an allegation the group denies.

(With inputs from agencies)

