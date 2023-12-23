Israel-Hamas War Day 78: UN chief says Israel creating distribution 'obstacles' | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War Day 78: The UN Security Council has called for increased humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but the UN chief criticizes Israel for creating obstacles to aid distribution.
The UN Security Council called for boosting humanitarian assistance for the Gaza Strip, but the UN chief said the way Israel was conducting its military operation was creating "massive obstacles" to aid distribution inside the battered enclave. It has passed a resolution urging steps to allow “safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access" to Gaza.