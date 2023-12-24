Israel-Hamas war Day 79: Over 200 killed in Gaza in 24 hrs; Biden presses PM Netanyahu to protect civilians. 10 points
President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protect civilian lives in Gaza amid ongoing military strikes.
Amid renewed military strikes, President Joe Biden on Saturday pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to safeguard civilian lives in Gaza. This followed a UN Security Council resolution demanding "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale," though it stopped short of calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.