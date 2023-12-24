Amid renewed military strikes, President Joe Biden on Saturday pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to safeguard civilian lives in Gaza. This followed a UN Security Council resolution demanding "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale," though it stopped short of calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On October 7, Hamas militants purportedly attacked southern Israeli communities, resulting in approximately 1,140 casualties, mostly civilians, as per AFP tally. Israeli authorities say 129 of the hostages seized during the brazen attack remain in Gaza.

In response, Israel reportedly launched a forceful assault on Gaza, resulting in around 20,057 casualties, predominantly women and children. A recent truce led to the release of 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis exchanged for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check the latest development here: A White House statement said, “President Biden emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting."

The statement also noted the two leaders discussed the "objectives and phasing" of Israel's military campaign as well as the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages.

Earlier in the day, Biden said he had a "long talk" with Netanyahu, which he described as "a private conversation", but insisted that he not ask for a ceasefire

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin voiced appreciation in a call with U.S. Joe Biden on Saturday for the U.S. stand at the U.N. Security Council, Netanyahu's office said in a statement, apparently referring to the forum's discussions of the Gaza war.

The statement said Netanyahu also "made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met".

The Health Ministry in Gaza on Saturday evening said 201 people had been killed over the past 24 hours.

More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Gaza, rescuers and hospital officials said Saturday.

Also Saturday, the Israeli military said troops arrested hundreds of alleged militants in Gaza over the past week and transferred more than 200 to Israel for further interrogation, providing rare details on a controversial policy of mass roundups of Palestinian men.

The army said more than 700 people with alleged ties to the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have so far been sent to Israeli lockups.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!