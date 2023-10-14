Israel-Hamas war Day 8: Death toll rises to 3,200; Over millions of Israelis to be evacuated from Gaza strip. 10-updates
Israel orders Gaza evacuation, vows to destroy Hamas. Over 1 million Palestinians face deadline to flee Gaza
The latest Israel-Hamas war entered its eighth day on Saturday at least 3,200 have died on both sides since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on 7 October. Israel's military has ordered its citizens to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip to the south and Israel appeared to be preparing a ground offensive. Hamas urged residents to stay put.