The latest Israel-Hamas war entered its eighth day on Saturday at least 3,200 have died on both sides since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on 7 October. Israel's military has ordered its citizens to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip to the south and Israel appeared to be preparing a ground offensive. Hamas urged residents to stay put. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas war: Here are top-10 updates Read all the LIVE updates on Israel-Hamas war here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Tens of thousands in Gaza are estimated to have fled south after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours' notice to evacuate from the enclave's north before an expected ground offensive. Prior to the evacuation order, more than 400,000 Palestinians had been internally displaced due to the hostilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas. “This is just the beginning," Netanyahu said. “We will end this war stronger than ever." “We will destroy Hamas," he added, saying Israel has widespread international support for the operation.

2. The US bolsters support for Israel: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israel that “we have your back" as he and America’s top diplomat met Friday with Israeli and Arab leaders. President Joe Biden noted the priority of aiding those trapped in Gaza.

3. More than 1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza faced an Israeli deadline on Saturday to flee south. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas for the attack a week ago in which its fighters killed 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, and seized scores of hostages.

4. Iran’s foreign minister warned Friday that if Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip don’t stop immediately, the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East. There have been concerns that the war could spread to Lebanon’s border where Hezbollah fighters have been on alert.

5. An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon on Friday, killing a Reuters videographer and injuring six other journalists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Egypt, the only Arab state to share a border with Gaza, and Jordan, which is next to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, have both warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.

It reflects deep-rooted Arab fears that Israel's latest war with Hamas in Gaza could spark a new wave of permanent displacement from the land where Palestinians want to build a future state. The head of the 22-member Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urgently appealed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn "this insane Israeli effort to transfer the population". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. The number of Ukrainian nationals killed in Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend has risen to 11, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

8. The Palestinian Ministry of Health accused Israeli forces of the "targeting and killing of medical and ambulance personnel during their humanitarian missions to evacuate the victims of aggression."

9. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the "grave" situation arising out of the unprecedented attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas. India on Thursday described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as "terror attacks" but at the same time reaffirmed its "long-standing" position advocating negotiations towards establishing a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the ongoing war, Some imams issued fiery calls of support for the Palestinians. Prominent imams in France and Greece, in their sermons, decried the violence that has wracked Israel and the Gaza Strip and appealed for peace.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!