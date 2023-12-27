Israel-Hamas War Day 82: Biden and Qatari Emir discuss hostage release, 83 trucks of aid enter Gaza | Top 10 updates
Israel-Hamas War Day 82: 83 humanitarian aid trucks and seven ambulances were inspected at the Nitzana checkpoint and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing.
US President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday discussed the need to release hostages held in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid, the White House said. Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the late November truce.