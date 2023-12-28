Israel-Hamas War Day 83: WHO says people in Gaza in ‘grave peril’; Macron calls for ‘lasting ceasefire’. 10 points
French President Macron urges ceasefire in Gaza, addressing humanitarian crisis
WHO chief warns of grave peril in Gaza due to acute hunger and desperation
French President Macron urged a "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu while addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory. Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the population of Gaza is in “grave peril" citing acute hunger and desperation throughout the war-torn Palestinian territory.