French President Macron urged a "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu while addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory. Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the population of Gaza is in "grave peril" citing acute hunger and desperation throughout the war-torn Palestinian territory.

On October 7, Hamas militants purportedly attacked southern Israeli communities, resulting in approximately 1,140 casualties, mostly civilians, as per AFP tally. Israeli authorities say 129 of the hostages seized during the brazen attack remain in Gaza.

In response, Israel reportedly launched a forceful assault on Gaza, resulting in around 20,057 casualties, predominantly women and children. A recent truce led to the release of 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis exchanged for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Check the latest updates here: While calling Israel's Prime Minister on Wednesday, President Macron said, as the French presidency added in a statement, "France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza,"

He also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited that the population of Gaza is in “grave peril" citing acute hunger and desperation throughout the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The WHO said it delivered supplies to two hospitals on Tuesday, with only 15 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip functioning with any capacity at all. Tedros called on the international community to take "urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardising the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and at severe risk of disease".

In a statement, the WHO said its staff reported that "hungry people again stopped our convoys today in the hope of finding food".

"WHO's ability to supply medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals is being increasingly constrained by the hunger and desperation of people en route to, and within, hospitals we reach."

An Israeli strike in south Lebanon killed a Hezbollah fighter, the group said Wednesday, as state media reported two of his relatives were also killed and the Iran-backed movement launched rockets in retaliation.

"Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (2200 GMT), a house... in the centre of the town of Bint Jbeil," around two kilometres (a little over a mile) from the border, killing a man, his brother and his wife, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

The NNA identified the dead as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and his wife Shourouk Hammoud, and said another family member was wounded. Hezbollah later announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.

The Australian government said two Australian citizens had been killed in the airstrike, without identifying them by name.

