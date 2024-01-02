Israel-Hamas War Day 88: Israel's Top court overturns govt's plan to curtail judiciary power | Top 10 updates
Israel's Supreme Court overturned a contentious government plan to curtail the judiciary's powers on Mondy, The Times of Israel reported. This decision raises the possibility of escalating tensions in the nation while PM Benjamin Netanyahu fights Hamas in Gaza. With eight votes against seven, the court decided that the government's modification to the so-called reasonableness law should be rejected.