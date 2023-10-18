Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deep shock regarding the tragic loss of life resulting from an attack on a hospital in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi expressed serious concern about civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict and called for accountability for those responsible.

“Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said on X, adding, “Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible."

A spokesperson from the Gaza health ministry said that a significant number of individuals lost their lives in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Here are the top ten updates on Gaza's Al Ahli Arab hospital blast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli and Palestinian authorities each pointed fingers at the other as they sought to assign blame for the incident. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Palestinian militants for the explosion.

The Israel-Hamas hostilities commenced following an extraordinary assault on Israel by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip on October 7, involving land, air, and sea attacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the conflict's outset, reports indicate that up to 2,778 Palestinians have lost their lives. Meanwhile, official Israeli sources have reported that at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel.

Palestinian ambassador in Japan has revealed that the Israeli military had issued a warning to Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist hospital an hour before the blast, as reported by The Spectator.

Meanwhile, the explosion has triggered widespread criticism throughout the Arab world, prompting protests near Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan, as well as in the vicinity of the US embassy in Lebanon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

