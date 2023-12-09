A video clip going viral on social media purportedly shows the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) parading scores of semi-naked men "during the manoeuvre in the Gaza Strip". According to several social media users, "Israeli accounts" on Telegram were circulating pictures of men "stripped down to their underwear".

Several posts on X even shared images, claiming that "Gazan men and teenagers" were stripped and detained "with no charges". The visuals showed dozens of men, some bound and blindfolded, stripped to their underwear in several public locations, the Guardian reported. "Israel rounds up Gazan men & teenagers en masse; strips them naked; and detains them with no charges. Gazan detainees have been subjected to torture, starvation & ill-treatment. Some died in detention. No trial or legal counsel," a social media user claimed.

Israel's reaction

Israel said Friday that the military was rounding up Palestinian men in northern Gaza for interrogation, searching for Hamas militants, news agency Associated Press reported.

The first images of mass detentions reportedly emerged Thursday from the northern town of Beit Lahiya. They showed dozens of men kneeling or sitting in the streets, stripped down to their underwear, their hands bound behind their backs. Some had their heads bowed.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said Friday that those detained in northern Gaza were “military-aged men who were discovered in areas that civilians were supposed to have evacuated weeks ago."

"Authorities were questioning the detainees to determine whether they were members of the militant group," Levy was quoted by reports as saying.

Meanwhile, UN monitors said Israeli troops reportedly detained men and boys from the age of 15 in a school-turned-shelter.

Israeli media had initially suggested that the images, apparently filmed by at least one Israeli soldier, showed the surrender of Hamas fighters. However, several of the men pictured were identified as civilians, including a journalist, the Guardian reported.

Here are the top 5 developments in the Israel-Hamas war:

1. Israel pounded the Gaza Strip from north to south on Saturday after the United States blocked an extraordinary UN bid for a ceasefire in the war with Hamas. "An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah," news agency AFP quoted the Palestinian ministry as saying on Saturday.

2. On Friday, the US vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule Gaza and “only plant the seeds for the next war". The veto was condemned by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas

3. The Palestinian health ministry put the latest death toll in Gaza at 17,490, which included mostly women and children. Meanwhile, Israel claimed that Hamas militants's attack on Israel on October 7, killed about 1,200 people. Hamas had allegedly taken around 240 hostages -- 138 of whom remain in Gaza, Israeli officials said.

4. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council that Gaza is at “a breaking point" and “there is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system."

5. Two Israeli soldiers were "severely injured" during an overnight hostage rescue attempt, the army said late Friday, with Hamas claiming an "Israeli captive" was killed in the operation.

