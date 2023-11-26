Israel-Hamas war: Egypt receives lists of 13 Israelis, 39 Palestinians to be release today
Egypt said it has received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday as part of a truce deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar.
The head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said in a statement on Sunday that Egypt has received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday. This will be the third batch in the four-day truce deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar.
