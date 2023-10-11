Israel-Hamas war: Gaza went out of electricity after its sole power station stopped function due to shortage of fuel on Wednesday

Israel-Hamas war: Amid the ongoing war against Israel, Palestinians lost their last source of electricity in Gaza after its sole power station stopped functioning on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The only power plant in the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli bombardment and seige, stopped function on Wednesday, after it ran out of fuel, said the Palestinian enclave's electricity authority.

"The only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopped functioning at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT)," the authority's head Jalal Ismail said in a statement, having earlier warned that it was running short of fuel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, authorities said that the plant had ten to twelve hours hours of fuel left for operation. The power outage was followed by Israel's announcement of cutting electricity supply to Gaza on Monday. The decision was made as a part of its “complete siege" in response to the Hamas attack.

After the power outage, a few Palestinians in Gaza were relying on generators. However, that back up won't last long because of lack of fuel.

Complete absence of electricity has added on to the woes of people living in Gaza. Since the beginning of the war, people in Gaza strip are dealing with the shortage of necessary items. Shortage of electricity has also made it difficult for the hospitals to treat the injured in Gaza Strip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, the was has claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides. Given the extent of devastation on both the sides, death toll is expected to continue. The weekend attack by Hamas was a retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation, claimed the militant group. The attack has done nothing good but has inflamed Israel’s determination to crush the group’s hold in Gaza.

Since Saturday's incursion, more than 1,200 people including 155 soldiers have died in Israel. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 250,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.

Meanwhile, several countries are trying to connect with Israel and Palestine for the safety of their citizens. On the other hand, the world looked divided on the war with the west supporting Israel and the Islamic nations supporting Palestine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

