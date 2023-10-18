Israel-Hamas war enters 12th day, airstrike kills hundreds in Gaza hospital | 10 things we know so far
Israeli airstrike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital. Abbas cancels meeting with Biden after hospital attack.
A significant explosion shook al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where numerous injured individuals and other Palestinians were seeking refuge on Tuesday. The health ministry under Hamas's control stated that hundreds of people lost their lives. While Hamas attributed the incident to an Israeli airstrike, the Israeli military pointed to a rocket that had been misfired by Palestinian militants as the cause.