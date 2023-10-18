A significant explosion shook al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where numerous injured individuals and other Palestinians were seeking refuge on Tuesday. The health ministry under Hamas's control stated that hundreds of people lost their lives. While Hamas attributed the incident to an Israeli airstrike, the Israeli military pointed to a rocket that had been misfired by Palestinian militants as the cause.

Here's a 10-point guide on Israel-Hamas war

1) An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed hundreds of people at a hospital in the Palestinian enclave, said Gaza's health ministry. However, Israel clarified that a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.

2) The United Nations also said an Israeli strike had hit one of its schools where at least 4,000 people were sheltering. The agency said six people were killed and dozens injured by the strike. Israel's military said it was looking into that report.

3) The World Health Organisation (WHO) strongly condemned the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip. The hospital was operational, with patients, health and caregivers, and internally displaced people sheltering there.

4) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has canceled a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden, a senior official said. This came after an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds on Tuesday.

5) The US military ordered 2,000 personnel to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as a show of force on Tuesday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby however told CNN that the country presently had no plans to actually 'put US boots on the ground in combat in Israel'.

6) Biden is set to visit Israel amid an ongoing war with Hamas fighters. The trip was first confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and later in an official statement from the White House said that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel Wednesday in a show of "ironclad" support.

7) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

8) Last week, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly traveled to Israel to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

9) Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the fifth flight under Operation Ajay landed in Delhi carrying 286 Indians including 18 Nepal citizens.

10) The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

