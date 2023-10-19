Israel-Hamas war enters 13th day, Egypt sends aid to Gaza, drone attack on US bases | 10 things we know so far
Israel-Hamas War: Drone attacks on US bases in Iraq amid Gaza tensions.
A significant explosion shook al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where numerous injured individuals and other Palestinians were seeking refuge on Tuesday. Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City targeted the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the senior political figure of Hamas, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 14 individuals.