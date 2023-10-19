A significant explosion shook al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where numerous injured individuals and other Palestinians were seeking refuge on Tuesday. Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City targeted the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the senior political figure of Hamas, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 14 individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas War: What we know so far 1) Coalition forces were slightly injured in Iraq in a spate of drone attacks over the last 24 hours at US bases in Iraq as regional tensions flare following the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

2) Two drones targeted the al Asad airbase in western Iraq used by US forces and one drone targeted a base in northern Iraq, a US official told The Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) This came after Iranian-backed militias in Iraq threatened to attack U.S. facilities there because of American support for Israel.

4) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from Biden.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Hamas war 5) Biden announced that the United States will provide $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians affected by conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Israel shut off all supplies to Gaza soon after Hamas militants rampaged across communities in southern Israel on October 7. As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to one meal a day and have been left to drink dirty water.

7) UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that the deadly destruction of a hospital has heaped further pressure on Gaza’s crumbling health system, depriving the territory of a facility that cared for 45,000 patients every year.

8) Several pro-Palestinian groups held an 'emergency protest' in Chicago on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, according to Reuters reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) The protests have been taking place all across the US with crowds divided on the recent situation around the Israel-Hamas war that has killed thousands of people on both sides, including women, children, men, and the elderly.

10) Israel has been expected to launch a ground invasion into Gaza, though military officials say no decision has been made.

(With inputs from agencies)

