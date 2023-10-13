Israel-Hamas war enters 6th day, India begins Operation Ajay, over 1,400 killed in Gaza attack | Top 10 updates
The Israeli military conveyed to the United Nations that approximately 1.1 million Palestinians residing in Gaza should move to the southern part of the enclave within the next 24 hours.
Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Israel's military leader has asserted that the moment calls for warfare as the nation concentrates its tanks near the Gaza Strip in preparation for a forthcoming ground incursion aimed at eradicating the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, which governs the region and was responsible for recent lethal incidents. Here are the top 10 updates.
5. Israel has been accused by Human Rights Watch of employing white phosphorus munitions during its military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced acts of violence targeting civilians.
6. To bolster regional stability and provide support to Israel, Britain is dispatching two Royal Navy vessels and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean.
7. Hamas' weekend assault resulted in the loss of 1,300 lives and marked the most devastating attack on civilians in Israel's history.
8. The Israeli government faces significant public pressure to oust Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007. Israel has mobilized 360,000 army reservists and has issued warnings of an unprecedented retaliation in response to Hamas' extensive incursion over the weekend.
9. According to the Israeli military, the casualties have surpassed 1,300 individuals, which includes 222 soldiers—a death toll of considerable magnitude, reminiscent of the last time it was seen during the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria, which extended over several weeks, AP reported.
10. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt October 11-15, 2023, where he will meet with senior officials, according to an official release by the US Department of State.
