Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Israel's military leader has asserted that the moment calls for warfare as the nation concentrates its tanks near the Gaza Strip in preparation for a forthcoming ground incursion aimed at eradicating the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, which governs the region and was responsible for recent lethal incidents. Here are the top 10 updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. In the early hours of Friday, the initial group of 212 Indians, including students, arrived in India from Israel on a chartered flight. This repatriation effort is part of Operation Ajay, initiated by India to facilitate the return of individuals who desire to come back home. The decision to launch this operation follows a series of bold attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend, which reignited tensions in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. The Israeli military conveyed to the United Nations that approximately 1.1 million Palestinians residing in Gaza should move to the southern part of the enclave within the next 24 hours, as reported by a UN spokesperson, Reuters reported. “The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

3. The social media platform X has undertaken the removal of numerous accounts associated with Hamas. “X is committed to serving the public conversation, especially in critical moments like this and understands the importance of addressing any illegal content that may be disseminated through the platform. There is no place on X for terrorist organisations or violent extremists groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real-time, including proactive groups," said the social media platform's CEO, Linda Yaccarino. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Hamas, the governing militant faction in Gaza, has issued a call to Palestinians, urging them to stage protests on Friday against Israel's airstrikes on the enclave. They encouraged Palestinians to march toward East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and engage in confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

5. Israel has been accused by Human Rights Watch of employing white phosphorus munitions during its military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced acts of violence targeting civilians.

6. To bolster regional stability and provide support to Israel, Britain is dispatching two Royal Navy vessels and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Hamas' weekend assault resulted in the loss of 1,300 lives and marked the most devastating attack on civilians in Israel's history.

8. The Israeli government faces significant public pressure to oust Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007. Israel has mobilized 360,000 army reservists and has issued warnings of an unprecedented retaliation in response to Hamas' extensive incursion over the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. According to the Israeli military, the casualties have surpassed 1,300 individuals, which includes 222 soldiers—a death toll of considerable magnitude, reminiscent of the last time it was seen during the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria, which extended over several weeks, AP reported.

10. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt October 11-15, 2023, where he will meet with senior officials, according to an official release by the US Department of State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!