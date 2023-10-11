Israel-Hamas war enters day 5, more than 1,500 people killed | 10 things we know so far
Israel-Hamas tensions rise after deadly rocket attack. Over 137,000 Palestinians seek shelter in UN shelters.
Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians escalated with a recent deadly rocket attack that killed more than 1,500 people and left several injured. In negotiations with Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations, Hamas has pushed for Israeli concessions that could loosen the blockade on the Gaza Strip and help halt a worsening financial crisis.