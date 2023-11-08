Israel-Hamas War: Gal Gadot to screen IDF video of Hamas attacks for Hollywood, gets trolled
The screening is scheduled to take place in front of a curated audience, which includes Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures. The date of screening and final guest list is not yet available.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot is organising a screening of a 47-minute video provided by the IDF spokesperson, recording the events on October 7 when Hamas targeted Israeli communities along the Gaza border, i24 News reported.
