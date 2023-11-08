Israeli actress Gal Gadot is organising a screening of a 47-minute video provided by the IDF spokesperson, recording the events on October 7 when Hamas targeted Israeli communities along the Gaza border, i24 News reported.

The screening is scheduled to take place in front of a curated audience, which includes Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures. The date of screening and final guest list is not yet available.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who led the initiative, told i24 that Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano, "helped make this possible".

Nattiv, an advocate for a two-state solution, emphasized the importance of not forgetting the events of October 7. He drew parallels with the Holocaust and the need to document and share such footage with the world. He also highlighted the diverse audience for the screening, which includes people with film experience.

"As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins - it is a fake, it is not a fake (…) We cannot pass by in silence. People who have film experience, so we can show them this crazy document that is reminiscent of the films created about the Holocaust" Nattive said.

The plan is to hold an initial screening for 120 spectators, with the possibility of further screenings depending on the level of interest it generates. Some who viewed the video, including foreign journalists and members of the Israeli Knesset (Israeli Parliament) were reportedly so disturbed by its content that they left the screening mid-view.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, also arranged a screening of the video for a select audience, including high-ranking ambassadors and diplomats. Erdan said the aim is to raise international awareness about the actions of Hamas, emphasizing that it is a terrorist organization with the goal of Israel's destruction.

Heavy criticism

Gadot has come under heavy criticism after multiple news reports of her plans to screen the IDF video made the rounds on social media. While some recalled her role as Wonder Woman and used memes from the movie's stills, others critisised the actress for siding with Israel.

There were also mentions of her disastrously received “Imagine" rendition with fellow Hollywood celebs during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic; and accusations of supporting the genocide of Palestinians.