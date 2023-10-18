Israel-Hamas war: Gaza hospital was warned an hour before the blast, reveals Palestinian envoy
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli and Palestinian authorities blame each other for Gaza hospital blast. According to Palestinian ambassador, Israel had issued warning to Gaza hospital an hour before explosion.
Israel-Hamas war: With Israeli and Palestinian authorities are pointing fingers at the other for the blast at Gaza hospital, Palestinian ambassador in Japan has revealed that the Israeli military had issued a warning to Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist hospital an hour before blast, as reported by The Spectator.