Gaza sees 'lethal combination' of hunger, disease amid Israel-Hamas war — 93% starving, over a lakh people sick
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza is facing “catastrophic levels of food insecurity”, with the risk of famine “increasing each day”, revealed new estimates by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification global partnership.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that "an unprecedented 93 per cent of the population" in war-hit Gaza is facing hunger crisis. The global health body said "at least one in four household" is experiencing an "extreme lack of food and starvation".
