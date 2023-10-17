Israel-Hamas War: As Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continue its retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza and the Palestinian death toll rises, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is finding himself in the middle of a social media storm. Sundar Pichai is facing some ire online for condemning Hamas's attack on Israel, but not speaking anything on the plight of innocent Palestinians killed in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates "CEO of my former employer Google @sundarpichai has posted twice about events in Palestine in the past week. First to voice concern for Israeli workers in Google Israel offices. Second to call out antisemitism. But not a word about Palestinians or Palestinian Google workers," a user named Ariel Koren posted on X responding to Sundar Pichai's post against antisemitism.

"Sundar said NOTHING when thousands of employees said #NoTechforApartheid & demanded Google stop building AI for the Israeli military. In a week the military has killed over 2,000 Gazans and ordered 1 million to evacuate or face death. Yet you still say nothing @sundarpichai," Ariel Koren said.

"Israeli military left Palestinians nowhere to go, cut off food, water, aid. Left to die without electricity or medical care. This is genocide. You are endorsing it with your silence (and with your #ProjectNimbus contract). This moral depravity is your legacy, @sundarpichai," she added in the thread.

The post of Ariel Koren is being widely shared on social media and has gathered more than 4 lakh views of X. In the responses to her post, most people seem to agree with her stand and they criticized the Google CEO for not speaking up for Palestine. Here are some responses to her post:

US President to visit Israel In the top developments from the region, US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday and is also expected to meet authorities in Jordan and Egypt. The visit by the US President comes at a time when Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are heavily bombarding Gaza and constantly asking civilians to evacuate.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden to visit Israel, also meet PLA's Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan Hamas military wing Qassam Brigades said on Tuesday that an Israeli airstrike killed their top commander, Ayman Nofal.

