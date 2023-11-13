Israel-Hamas war: Heavy fighting rages near Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; lives of 45 newborns under threat
Israel-Hamas war: The largest hospital in Gaza, Al-Shifa, has stopped functioning as fatalities of war victims increase in the ongoing Israeli assault on the Hamas-controlled strip.
