The largest hospital in Gaza, Al-Shifa, has ceased to function and fatalities of war victims are escalating, as a blistering Israeli assault continues in the Hamas-controlled strip.

Israel says Hamas militants, who launched deadly attacks in southern Israel on October 7, have command centers under and near the hospitals.

Hospital authorities of Al-Shifa have described the situation as "dire and perilous" with constant gunfire and bombing exacerbating the already critical circumstances.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the 7th October attack in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed by militants.

Israel's encirclement of Al-Shifa hospital has sparked anger and protests worldwide. Supporters of Israel, including the US, argue that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and launch more attacks.

Yesterday the White House agreed that all hostages held by Hamas must be released "without further delay.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said their troops delivered 300 litres of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes.

The IDF said Hamas forbade the hospital from taking the fuel.

"Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 litres of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it," the IDF wrote on 'X'.

Hamas denied that it refused the fuel and said the hospital was under the authority of Gaza's Health Ministry, adding that the amount of fuel Israel said it offered was "not enough to operate the (hospital's) generators for more than half an hour."

According to the Reuters news agency, 45 babies are in incubators at Shifa while three babies died in the neonatal unit of the hospital after the hospital went "out of service" due to a ground offensive by Israel in Gaza.

A plastic surgeon in Shifa said bombing of the building housing incubators had forced them to line up premature babies on ordinary beds, using the little power available to turn the air conditioning to warm.

"We are expecting to lose more of them day by day," said Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati.

