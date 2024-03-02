Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hoping for a ceasefire by Ramadan,’ Joe Biden says ‘US wants to do more’ for Gaza
President Joe Biden announces US will deliver relief supplies to Gaza via air drops following over 100 Palestinian deaths at an aid convoy. Ceasefire talks ongoing as Biden pushes for reducing civilian casualties and allowing more aid into Gaza.
Noting that the United States wants to do more for Gaza, President Joe Biden on Friday said his government would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into the troubled area. The news comes a day after over 100 Palestinians died at an aid convoy.
