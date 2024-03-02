President Joe Biden announces US will deliver relief supplies to Gaza via air drops following over 100 Palestinian deaths at an aid convoy. Ceasefire talks ongoing as Biden pushes for reducing civilian casualties and allowing more aid into Gaza.

Noting that the United States wants to do more for Gaza, President Joe Biden on Friday said his government would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into the troubled area. The news comes a day after over 100 Palestinians died at an aid convoy.

"We need to do more, and the United States will do more," Biden said and further added “In the coming days we're going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing air drops of additional food and supplies.".

"Innocent people got caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families. And you saw the response when they tried to get aid in," Biden said

"We'll get there but we're not there yet -- we may not get there."

He further noted he would "insist" that Israel let in more aid trucks, while it would also look at a possible "marine corridor" to deliver large amounts of aid into Gaza.

Biden had been planning air drops for some time but Thursday's incident "certainly underscored for the president" the need to find other ways to get aid in, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby admitted it is a "tough military operation" that required careful planning by the Pentagon for the safety of both Gazan civilians and US military personnel.

"It is extremely difficult to do an airdrop in such a crowded environment as is Gaza," said Kirby.

Ceasefire by Ramadan? Ceasefire talks are ongoing between Israel and Hamas amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza which has been under siege since Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel.

Referring to the same, Biden said "hoping" for a deal on a six-week ceasefire by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will start on March 10 or 11, depending on the lunar calendar.

Biden has pushed Israel to reduce civilian casualties and allow aid in, while at the same time he has maintained military assistance for the key US ally.

(With agency inputs)

