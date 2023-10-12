How Israel's iron dome resisted against Hamas rockets| WATCH

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israel's highly renowned air defence system, the Iron Dome, is known worldwide for its remarkable level of impenetrability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Positioned in various regions within the country to intercept rocket strikes and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Iron Dome boasts an accuracy rate of over 95%.

However, when Hamas launched its unexpected attack on Saturday, the Iron Dome system proved ineffective in dealing with the rocket onslaught. In a span of just 20 minutes, Hamas launched 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

The "Iron Dome" constitutes a ground-to-air, short-range air defence system designed to intercept and neutralize incoming missiles, rockets, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) by destroying them in mid-air.

In service since 2011, this system has been strategically positioned throughout Israel for situations such as the current conflict. Notably, the Iron Dome boasts a range of 70 kilometers.

As per a report by AP, the United States is actively working with American defence companies to accelerate the delivery of weapon orders that Israel had previously placed. A primary focus is expediting the supply of munitions required for Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that resupplying Iron Dome munitions and air defence systems was an immediate priority.

“We’re surging additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Iron Dome. We are going to make sure that Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens," Biden added.

As reported by AP, Raytheon, an American defence contractor company, manufactures a significant portion of the missile components used in the Iron Dome system in the United States. Additionally, the US Army possesses two Iron Dome systems in its inventory.

