Israel-Hamas war: IDF kills Nasser Musa, ‘key’ terrorist in Hamas Rafah Brigade, in Khan Yunis strike

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Israel Defence Forces on Friday said thar they have struck and killed Nasser Musa, a key operative in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, in the Khan Yunis area on 9 August, reported The Jerusalem Post.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet stated that the IDF led by the Southern Command, struck ‘key’ operative in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade.

According to the statement, Musa served as head of Hamas's military control department and was responsible for the readiness and training of operatives in the brigade.

Taking to X, IDF wrote, "ELIMINATED: Nasser Musa, Head of Hamas’ Military Control Department in the Rafah Brigade, was struck and eliminated by the IDF & ISA in Khan Yunis."

"Musa was responsible for the Rafah Brigade’s operational readiness & attacks during the war, and was a close associate of the brigade’s commander, Mohammad Sabaneh who was eliminated in May 2025," they added.

These brigade use to plan and carry out terror activity against IDF forces and Israeli civilians during the war.

Musa was a close associate of Muhammed Shabana, the Rafah Brigade commander who was killed in May 2025, the statement added. He held multiple roles in the Rafah Brigade which include military intelligence officer and head of the observation network, the report added.

The IDF also stated that with the killing of Musa, the Hamas’s ability to carry out terror activity against IDF troops has declined.

Recent action: The IDF on Thursday said that they attacked several underground routes of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in South Lebanon.

"The presence of the infrastructure that was attacked was a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," ANI quoted the IDF as saying.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported that a series of attacks began in the Lebanese sector, with an emphasis on the eastern sector, as part of what it called "enforcement efforts."