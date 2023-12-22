Israel-Hamas war: 'If war ends, then...': Antony Blinken urges nations to demand Hamas surrender
Israel-Hamas war: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken questions why there are no demands made of Hamas to stop hiding behind civilians and lay down its arms.
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sharply criticised countries for not pressuring Hamas to give up its weapons, cease hiding behind civilians, and surrender. Raising a question, Blinken said that many nations are calling for an end to the current conflict, but how is it possible that there are no demands made of the aggressor?