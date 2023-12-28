Israel-Hamas war in 2024: Will US cut loose Israel or fiscal woes force Benjamin Netanyahu's hand?
At a time when the geo-political situation is already vulnerable due to the long Russia-Ukraine conflict, a look at the possible trajectories of the Israel-Hamas war in 2024
Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza is getting bloodier day by day. The Benjamin Netayahu-led regime doesn’t seem to care much about the changing global opinion and is continuing the air strikes over Gaza, with a death toll near 21,000. As the civilian death toll mounts in Gaza, Israel's closest allies like the United States are reconsidering their position on the war, according to observers, though that is not reflected in their votes at the United Nations. At a time when the geo-political situation is already vulnerable due to the long Russia-Ukraine conflict, one can’t help wondering about the prospects of the Israel-Hamas war in 2024 and its political and economic implications.