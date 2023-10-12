Israel-Hamas war: India launches Operation Ajay; Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas. 10 things we know so far
Israel-Hamas war: Israel-Hamas tensions escalate as rockets are fired. India launches Operation Ajay to bring back Indian nationals from Israel. Israel vows to crush and destroy Hamas in response to the attack.
The tensions between Israel and the Palestinians escalated after Hamas fighters on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. In retaliation, Israel declared a war. The death toll in this war has taken the lives of over 2000 people on both sides and left several injured, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the likelihood of a new round of heavy fighting.