Israel-Hamas war: India reiterates demand to ‘de-escalate, eschew violence’
India's ministry of external affairs reiterated their demand for early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution in the war between Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza.
India's ministry of external affairs on Thursday reiterated their demand for ‘early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution’ in the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on two separate instances also sought an early resolution to the war.